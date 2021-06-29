Ethiopia army chief’s assassin gets life imprisonment

Published on 29.06.2021 at 01h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s High Court has sentenced to life imprisonment Mesafint Tigabu who was convicted of assassinating former army chief of staff General Se’are Mekonnen, and another general, Gezai Abera, two years ago.The assassinations took place on June 24, 2019.

The court on Monday ruled against the argument that a life sentence was unequal to crimes of corporal.

The bodyguard of the late army chief had pleaded not guilty and also rejected the charges of killing both generals.

The army chief and the generals were shot dead in June 2019 in Addis Ababa in the chief of Staff’s house where Mesafint was working as a bodyguard.

Information reaching APA said the suspect had not been afforded even a hint of due process and his family were denied visits.

General Seare’s wife, who witnessed her husband die, has not been allowed to testify.

Many people have been inquiring why the government wanted to conduct a secret trial if the Attorney General has a strong case;

It was asked why Tigabu was denied due process and why his family and friends were prevented from visiting him?

Several people claim there is a great deal of mystery surrounding the assassination of General Se’are who came from the restive Tigray region,

Leaders of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front had demanded an independent commission to investigate the crime.

They claimed instead, the government is in a hurry to bury the matter along with Tigabu.