Ethiopia army officials guilty of treason

A court martial on Thursday found several members of the Ethiopian military guilty of treasonous offenses including dereliction of duty.The military court of the Ethiopian National Defense Force’s Southern Command Force said the defendants had ignored the oath of allegiance to their country and the constitution.

The court said the defendants were found guilty by engaging in activities that endanger the army’s movement through leaking military secrets to the Tigray region special forces.

The defendants also have been sabotaging some heavy weaponry to malfunction so that they would not provide service to the Ethiopian Defense Force.

According to the court, weaponry prepared for military operations was sabotaged and information about the mobility of the army leaked to the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF – Shane group).

The court said orders from military commanders were ignored and executed in a way that benefitted the missions they received from subversive organizations.

The court martial adjourned before passing the sentences.

The number of soldiers (including commanders) indicted in the crime is unspecified.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked several military bases of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force on November 24, 2020, triggering the current conflict with Ethiopian federal forces.