Ethiopia arrests 14 “Shabaab, ISIS insurgents”

Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service have announced the arrest of 14 suspected members of al-Shabaab and ISIS allegedly active in the country.The two organizations were allegedly preparing for a series of terrorist attacks in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the intelligence service said the alleged plotters have been recruited and trained by agents of the two organizations.

The terror suspects were arrested while allegedly preparing to launch attacks in various parts of the country.

The statement stated that the terror suspects had tried to exploit the ongoing fighting between federal forces and troops loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in northern Ethiopia.

One of the members of al-Shabaab Abdul Abdi Jemal, who arrived in Addis Ababa some month ago, has been coordinating the plot in direct command of a high officer of the Somali group inside Somalia, Jafar or Gure.

After a cell by the group was discovered, the National Intelligence and Security Service captured Abdrohman Aden Abubeker, Muktar Gab Gosa, Gama Direye Abdi, Shiek Ahmed Nur Mohammed Ousman, Kusow Aden Hussien, Mohammed Hassen Aden Oumer and Redwan Muhad.

“The National Intelligence and Security Service also arrested suspected members who have links with the ISIS group. They were being led by an individual named Aseffa Gedimwork,” the statement added.

Communication devices which have been used by the suspects have also been seized by the intelligence service, the statement added.