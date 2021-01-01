Ethiopia: At least 123 citizens killed, 500 wounded in June’s unrest-Report

At least 123 people killed and 500 others wounded in ethnic based attacks committed following the killing of prominent artist Hachalu Hundessa on June 29th, 2020, Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) announced.In a report released on Friday, the commission said the attacks qualified ‘crimes against humanity’ in which members of security forces were involved.

In its 59 page report released today, the EHRC stated that 123 people died and more than 500 were injured in the attacks that also displaced thousands from their homes.

“Out of the total victims, more than 75 people were killed by security members who also wounded 200 others by gun bullets,” the report unveiled.

“It seemed that the violence took place in a country where a government did not exist,” the report further said

The commission described the violence as “widespread and systematic attacks” against civilians largely on ethnic Amharas and Orthodox Christians.

More than 6000 people were displaced and more than a billion worth of properties were looted, burned or vandalized, the report said.

The report further said the proportionality of the force employed by security forces in some contexts was highly questionable.