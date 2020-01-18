Ethiopia: At least 35,000 students leave campuses due to ethnic clashes

At least 35,000 university students have left 22 campuses across the country fleeing the ethnic based clashes in university grounds.A report revealed on Saturday by a committee in charge of investigating the source conflicts on campuses said violent attacks on innocent university students have forced 22 universities to close doors at least temporarily after at least 35,000 students left the universities.

Speaking in a relevant meeting, Ethiopian Minister of Science and Higher Learning Institutions Professor Hirut Woldemariam said 640 students, 40 teachers and 240 administrative employees who were allegedly involved in conflicts in 22 campuses have been suspended as part of the addressing the problems..

The report further noted the ministry has taken various disciplinary measures involving penalties ranging from a one-year suspension to total dismissal but the security situation has gone worse

The report blamed different political groups and hired individuals inside and outside campuses for the unfolding conflicts between ethnic Amhara and Oromia students.

“Those students who received missions to destabilize the universities have caused the loss of lives, inflicted psychological, physical, material damages on innocent university students, the report added.

At least 12 students were killed and hundreds of others wounded due to politically-charged ethnic tension in half of the country’s universities since classes began in October last year.