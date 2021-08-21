International › APA

Ethiopia: At least five civilians killed in multiple shelling

Published on 21.08.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

At least five civilians were killed on Thursday when the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) shelled Debre Tabor town in Amhara region of northern Ethiopia.The civilians were killed as they were inside their residential home, said the Amhara Communication Bureau adding “Three of victims were women and two were men.

The attack by heavy artillery against the Debre Tabor continued on Friday, killing unspecified number of civilians.  

Two other civilians sustained life threatening injuries and are said to be in a hospital. 

However, Debre Tabor town is said to be calm. Residents are on standby and protecting the town from infiltrators. The Mayor described the work done in that regard as something to be proud of. 

Politicians and activists alike see the killing of civilians by the TPLF as a manifestation of TPLF’s age-old hatred of the Amhara people.

At least five artillery guns were fired targeting Debre Tabor. Estimated location from where the TPLF fired the artillery is unspecified. 

The narrative from the Amhara regional government is that  TPLF forces were frustrated with the loss they suffered with a coordinated defense from the Ethiopian Defense Force, Amhara region special forces and militia in the areas south of Gaint. 

