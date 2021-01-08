International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia: At least four killed, nine captured in latest offensive in Tigray region-Official

Published on 08.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Ethiopian National Defence Force Thursday claimed it has killed at least four and captured nine other leaders of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in the latest offensive in Tigray region of EthiopiaTroop deployment department head with the defence force  Brigadier General Tesfaye Aylew said four members of the front along with  their guards and drivers were killed in the latest joint operation conducted by the defense army and federal police as well as people and interim administration of Tigray.

Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew in a briefing said high-level officials of TPLF including former Director General of the Ethiopian Broadcast Agency Zerai Askdom, the front’s long serving spokesperson Seikuture Getachew, Head of the Dimitse Weyane Television Abebe Gebremedhin and Head of Tigray Finance Bureau Daniel Asefa along with their guards and drivers were killed in the latest assault.

Those TPLF officials who surrendered to the National Defense Forces include Kidusan Nega, Former Speaker of the Tigray Region Council; Dr Solomon Kidane, Former Tigray Region’s Urban Development Head; Tekeleweyni Asefa, Former Maret CEO, Gebremedhin Tewolde, Former Trade Bureau Head of the Tigray Region and Woldegirorgis Desta Former Transport Head of  the Tigray region.

 

During the ongoing search, leaders of the TPLF were found hiding in caves and churches; dressing church and Islamic uniforms.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top