Ethiopia: At least four killed, nine captured in latest offensive in Tigray region-Official

Ethiopian National Defence Force Thursday claimed it has killed at least four and captured nine other leaders of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in the latest offensive in Tigray region of EthiopiaTroop deployment department head with the defence force Brigadier General Tesfaye Aylew said four members of the front along with their guards and drivers were killed in the latest joint operation conducted by the defense army and federal police as well as people and interim administration of Tigray.

Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew in a briefing said high-level officials of TPLF including former Director General of the Ethiopian Broadcast Agency Zerai Askdom, the front’s long serving spokesperson Seikuture Getachew, Head of the Dimitse Weyane Television Abebe Gebremedhin and Head of Tigray Finance Bureau Daniel Asefa along with their guards and drivers were killed in the latest assault.

Those TPLF officials who surrendered to the National Defense Forces include Kidusan Nega, Former Speaker of the Tigray Region Council; Dr Solomon Kidane, Former Tigray Region’s Urban Development Head; Tekeleweyni Asefa, Former Maret CEO, Gebremedhin Tewolde, Former Trade Bureau Head of the Tigray Region and Woldegirorgis Desta Former Transport Head of the Tigray region.

During the ongoing search, leaders of the TPLF were found hiding in caves and churches; dressing church and Islamic uniforms.