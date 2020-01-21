Ethiopia: At least nine people died during Epiphany celebration

At least nine people were killed on Monday when wooden seat fell down during Epiphany celebration in Gondar city, Amhara regional state of northern Ethiopia.According to Gondar University Referral Hospital, the accident has left a total of 250 people injured and nine of them (7 men and 2 women) died after they were admitted to the hospital.

Dr Ashenafi Tazebe, medical director at the hospital, said majority of those admitted for care have left hospital after receiving aid.

“The accident has left at least nine celebrants dead. The victims include two foreigners and two other police officers,” Tesfa Mekonnen, Peace and Security Division Head of the city has said.

Timqat literally means “Baptism” is the Orthodox Tewahedo celebration of Epiphany. It is celebrated on January 19th (or 20th in a leap year), corresponding to the 11th day of Terr in the Ethiopian calendar.

The cause of the accident is none but slipping of the wooden seat and the stampede that follow, Tesfa added.

According to Dr Ashenafi, 13 of them were injured seriously and they need a lengthy medical care. 80 people are still in the hospital, he added

Timqat celebrates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. This festival is best known for its ritual reenactment of baptism (similar to such reenactments performed by numerous Christian pilgrims to the Holy Land when they visit the Jordan.