Ethiopia attracts over $4bln FDI annually – official

Ethiopia attracted more than $4 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) during the last fiscal year which ended on July 8, 2018, a state official said.In a presser on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meles Alem said the nation managed to attract 156 big companies during the year with a combined capital of over $4.1 billion.

FDI inflows to the country have accelerated in recent years, making Ethiopia one of the top performing African countries in such flows in 2016, registering a 46 percent increase and reaching $3.1 billion, according to UNCTAD’s 2017 World Investment Report.

The total stock of FDI was estimated at 18.9 percent of GDP in 2017.

According to data released by the Ethiopia Investment Commission (EIC), the country’s FDI inflow showed a five-fold increase in a decade, from $814.6 million of the fiscal year 2007/2008 to $4.17 billion in fiscal year 2016/17 that ended in July.

Ethiopia ranks 161st (out of 190 economies) in the World Bank’s 2018 Doing Business report down by two positions compared to the previous year.

“China has significantly increased its investment in the country over the past decade, notably in the construction, textile, power generation and telecommunications sectors. Agriculture (particularly horticulture) and leather goods are the sectors that attract the most FDI.” the spokesperson said.

According to UNCTAD, there are a number of constraints to foreign investment in Ethiopia namely the high interference of the state in the economy, poor condition of infrastructure, difficulties related to land acquisition, strict foreign exchange controls, very high transaction costs and weak institutions.

The spokesperson attributed the increase in FDI to successful economic diplomacy carried out by Ethiopian embassies and consular offices worldwide.

According to the spokesperson, works are underway to attract more investment into the country this fiscal year by taking advantage of the prevailing peaceful situation in the country since Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed took office in April this year.