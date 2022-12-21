Ethiopia bags $615m from coffee export in five months

Ethiopia has earned $615 million in revenue from export of coffee over the past five months, an official has said.Deputy Director General of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority Shafi Oumar Wednesday told reporters that the revenue was earned from export of 109,000 tones of coffee to the international market.

According to the deputy director, the revenue has seen a $100 million increase as compared to same period of the last Ethiopian fiscal year.

Germany, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Australia and Japan are among the top ten importers of the Ethiopian coffee, he said adding China and Indonesia have become potential market destinationsfor the Ethiopian coffee in the recent years.

Shafi revealed that the nation is working to secure up to $2 billion by exporting 360,000 tons of coffee during the current Ethiopian fiscal year which began on July 8, 2022.

The horn African nation earned a record $1.4 billion from coffee export during the past Ethiopian fiscal yearby exporting 302,000 tons of coffee to the international market.