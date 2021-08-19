International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia bags over $115m from coffee export in one month

Published on 19.08.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Ethiopia has earned $115.4 million from export of coffee beans in the first month of the new Ethiopian fiscal year which began on July 8, 2021.Ethiopian Coffee & Tea Authority, in its performance report on Wednesday said it had managed to export 31,145 tons of coffee, generating 115.46 million dollars.

The amount of coffee exported in the stated period has seen more than 9000 tons of coffee   against the quantity of coffee the authority exported in the stated period.

The performance has shown an increase as compared to the previous fiscal year in terms of both revenue and volume.

The volume of export increased by 146 percent while the revenue jumped by 161 percent, according to the Authority.

Germany has been the main destination for Ethiopian coffee in the month with more than 22.86 million birr worth of coffee exported or 20 percent to the European nation.

The United States and Belgium were also the second and third major destinations of Ethiopian coffee in the 30 days period.

More than $17.8 million worth of coffee (15 percent) exported to the US while Belgium imported close to $12.3 worth of Ethiopian coffee (11 percent), according to the Authority.

Tags :





DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top