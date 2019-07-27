Ethiopia beat Djibouti 1-0 in CHAN qualifier

Ethiopia beat Djibouti 1-0 in the first round of the qualification for the

2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will be hosted by

Cameroon.Aschalew Tamene scored the only goal for Ethiopia in the second half

of the game played on Friday.

The Ethiopian national team will play the second leg of the match at home in

Dire Dawa next week.

The Walias trashed the Shoremen of the Red Sea of Djibouti 5-1 in

CHAN qualifier match in 2017.

The 2019 African Nations Championship, which is now in its 6th

edition, is a biennial football tournament organized by the

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Unlike the African Cup of Nations, the competing national teams must

be composed of players playing in their domestic leagues.