Ethiopia beat Djibouti 1-0 in CHAN qualifier

Ethiopia beat Djibouti 1-0 in the first round of the qualification for the
2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will be hosted by
Cameroon.Aschalew Tamene scored the only goal for Ethiopia in the second half
of the game played on Friday.
The Ethiopian national team will play the second leg of the match at home in
Dire Dawa next week.
The Walias trashed the Shoremen of the Red Sea of Djibouti 5-1 in
CHAN qualifier match in 2017.
The 2019 African Nations Championship, which is now in its 6th
edition, is a biennial football tournament organized by the
Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).
Unlike the African Cup of Nations, the competing national teams must
be composed of players playing in their domestic leagues.