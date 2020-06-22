Ethiopia begins nationwide antibody test over COVID-19

The Ethiopian Public Health Institute has announced the start of nationwide testing for antibodies to the coronavirus as of Monday, June 22, 2020.According to a statement issued by the institute, the testing which aims to check infection rates and curb the spread of the virus, will last untill July 14, 2020.

The testing will be carried out in all Ethiopia’s regional states as well as in the Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa city administrations, it added.

The institute called on the community, health professionals and other stakeholders to do their parts for the success of the testing campaign.

Ethiopia has conducted a total of 216, 328 laboratory tests for COVID since the onset of the virus in mid March, and so far reported 4,532 confirmed cases, with 1,213 recoveries and 74 deaths.

Last Saturday, the country registered its highest single-day jump in coronavirus (COVID-19) with 399 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases were identified out of the 4,848 laboratory tests conducted over 24 hours.