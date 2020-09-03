Ethiopia begins sending COVID test results via SMS messages

Published on 03.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Ethiopian Public Health Institute on Thursday launched a new SMS service system in which people could know their COVID-19 test results via their cell phones.The system enables people to receive their COVID 19 test results via 8335 Short Message Service, according to the institute’s official.

The institute’s Public Health Emergency director Meseud Mohammed said the system helps the institute provide COVID 19 test results within three hours after blood samples are delivered, he noted.

The director said activities are also underway to launch a system that will help medical professionals working in COVID 19 treatment centers to inform the institute about patients showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Ethiopia on Wednesday reported 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 54, 409.

The new cases were identified out of 21,360 laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours.

The country also reported 18 deaths the same day from the virus, bringing the death toll to 846.

Some 416 patients have recovered from the virus to take the total number of recoveries to 19,903.

The country has so far conducted 949, 813 laboratory tests.