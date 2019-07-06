Ethiopia: Boeing announces $100m funds to support recent plane crashes

Boeing announced $100 million in funds to address family and community needs of those affected by the tragic accidents of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610.These funds are an initial investment to be paid over multiple years to support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities, Boeing said in a statement on Friday.

The company will work with local governments and nonprofit organisations to deploy the money over the upcoming years.

The two air tragic accidents, both involving Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, killed a combined 346 people.

“We at Boeing are sorry for the tragic loss of lives in both of these accidents and these lives lost will continue to weigh heavily on our hearts and on our minds for years to come,” said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and CEO.

“The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort,” he added.

“We know every person who steps aboard one of our airplanes places their trust in us. We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead,” he further stated.

Boeing also pledged that it will release additional information in the near future. The company employees will also have the opportunity to make donations in support of the families and communities impacted by the accidents, the statement noted.

The company will match these employee donations through December 31, 2019, according to the statement.