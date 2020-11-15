International › APA

Ethiopia calls for international condemnation on recent massacre

Published on 15.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Ethiopia has called for international condemnation of the recent massacre of hundreds of innocent people in Mykadra town of Ethiopia’s west Tigray by troops who are loyal to the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF).In a statement issued on Sunday, the office of the Prime Minister also urged the international community to support the Federal Government in its efforts to bring the perpetrators of such gruesome crimes to justice.

“The heinous and reprehensible massacre committed against innocent civilians in Mykadra by TPLF is clearly a grave violation of the most basic norms of international law,” the statement said.

“Such horrendous attack against civilians is an abominable transgression that the international community needs to not only take note of, but also condemn in the strongest terms possible,” it added.

The statement further stated that “with the public admission yesterday of a senior TPLF member and spokesperson that they attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defence Force , our resolve to apprehend the criminal elements within TPLF is stronger than ever.”

 “With an unwavering commitment, we will see this operation to its end,” the statement said adding “as a sovereign nation, Ethiopia reaffirms its capability and resolve to manage and handle its own rule of law operation without any external intervention.”

The Federal Government will continue to undertake the irreversible task of enforcing the rule of law in the Tigray region, which it commenced following the treasonous attacks by the TPLF on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces on November 4.

The office finally said that “with overwhelming popular support for the cause of justice and rule of law and through the Provisional Administration of Tigray currently being set up, we are confident that law and order and lasting peace will finally be maintained in Tigray as we accomplish and finalize our operation objectives.”

