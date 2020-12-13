Ethiopia calls on humanitarian workers to follow security guidelines

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Peace Sunday called on humanitarian workers operating in the restive Tigray region to follow security guidelines set out by the Government.The call came following an incident on December 6, 2020 where the United Nations (UN) staffers breached security checkpoints in the Tigray regional state.

Despite security officials’ repeated warning and pleas, a convoy carrying UN staff broke through checkpoints in breach of the agreement reached between the Government and the UN on humanitarian access, said the ministry in a statement.

“As per the agreement, it is important that all humanitarian workers follow the security guidelines set out by the Government of Ethiopia,” it stated.

The Ministry urged all humanitarian workers to respect the agreed safety protocols and follow the advice of the law enforcement personnel.

The Government of Ethiopia also welcomed the apology given by Dr. Catherine Sozi, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia, on the incident.

It also expressed its hopes that the UN will put mechanisms in place to prevent similar breaches in the future as it undermines humanitarian coordination and poses serious security risks.

The Ethiopian Government reaffirmed its readiness to work closely with the UN pursuant to the agreement concluded on 29 November 2020.

The statement said that Ethiopia is committed to put all available resources to address the humanitarian challenges in the region on time.