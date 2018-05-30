Ethiopia: Charges against opposition leaders dropped

Ethiopia’s Attorney General on Wednesday dropped charges against prominent Ethiopian opposition leader Professor Berhanu Nega.The Attorney General’s office also confirmed that criminal charges against Jawar Mohammed, a prominent Oromo activist and Executive Director of the Oromo Media Network (OMN), has been discontinued.

It has also said charges against two foreign-based media organizations, the Oromo Media Network (OMN) and Ethiopia Satellite Television (ESAT), were dropped. Both institutions were charged under the country’s terrorism law.

Berhanu Nega had led the armed struggle of Patriotic Front-Ginbot 7, which has been fighting from the neighbouring Eritrea to topple the government in Addis Ababa.

He was the mayor-elect of Addis Ababa in the country’s 2005 general elections. Nega was a founding chairman of the Rainbow Ethiopia: Movement for Democracy and Social Justice, which later joined the Coalition for Unity and Democracy (CUD) prior to his imprisonment in 2006.

Nega was jailed along with CUD chairman Hailu Shawul Professor Mesfin Woldemariam, and former Senior UN Prosecutor Dr. Yacob Haile-Mariam and other leaders, as well as a number of civil rights activists and independent journalists.

They were charged with genocide and treason.

Amnesty International and the European Union described the prisoners as political prisoners and asked for their immediate and unconditional release.

Ethiopia’s Supreme Court, however, upheld his sentence to life imprisonment. After the intervention of the international community and Ethiopian elders, a majority of the leaders were pardoned on July 20 2007, after 21 months of imprisonment.