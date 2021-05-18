Ethiopia: Chinese mine workers hostage report ‘discredited’

Authorities in Oromia State in western Ethiopia have dismissed reports suggesting that three Chinese nationals were abducted by the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).In an official letter it released Monday, OLF also known as the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) said it detained three Chinese nationals involved in a mining operation in Mendi, west Wellega Zone.

OLA released the letter along with photos of the Chinese hostages who were working there as mine workers.

However, Elias Umeta, the administrator of the west Wellega zone, rubbished OLF’s claim, stating categorically that no foreign national has been taken hostage in the area.

According to the administrator no investment license was given to Chinese nationals to engage in the extractive industry in the area.

OLA did not mention the name of the mining company which the Chinese nationals work for.

The government and the Chinese embassy in Addis Ababa have not commented.

OLF-OLA claimed the authorities in Oromia are not legitimate and cannot allocate lands for such huge investment projects.