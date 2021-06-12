Ethiopia cholera vaccination targets two million in Tigray

Published on 12.06.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Ethiopian government Saturday launched an anti-Cholera vaccination campaign targeting two million people in embattled Tigray, the Health Office of the state’s interim administration has disclosed.The oral inoculation followed reopening of schools in Mekele, capital of the Tigray regional state.

Four million doses of Oral anti Cholera Vaccine (OCV) would be administered to prevent cholera outbreak in the region, the office said.

The anti cholera campaign will also include provision of hygiene and sanitation materials to ensure enhanced prevention.

The Mekele City Education Bureau Friday announced the reopening of schools and teaching-learning process has been started in 32 public and over 30 private schools in the regional capital.

Health institutions in Mekele have become fully operational, according to an official from the Health Bureau.

Tigray Health Bureau Emergency Medicine, Healing and Rehabilitation Core Process Coordinator, Dr. Abenezer Etsedengel said five hospitals and 11 health centers have become fully functional.