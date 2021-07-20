Ethiopia completes second filling of controversial dam on Nile

Ethiopia on Monday completed the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) amid increasing pressures, including from the European Union and the United States, to sign a binding agreement before the filling.The filling was completed a head of time due to the high volume of rain that Ethiopia received during the Ethiopian summer seasons, Seleshi Bekele, Ethiopia’s Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy tweeted .

It was earlier Monday that water from Abay river (Nile river) completely filled the reservoir and reached overtopping water level, Sileshi said

During the second phase of the filling, Ethiopia retained over 13.9 cubic meters of water. In the first phase of the filling, which happened in July 2020, 4.5 billion cubic meters of water was retained in the reservoir.

It means that Ethiopia has so far retained about 18 billion cubic meters of water, which is not even half of the amount of water the downstream countries get per year. Over 85 percent of the Nile water originates from the Ethiopian Highlands.

The United Nations Security Council decided that the African Union continue with the negotiation of the GERD project between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. But no date is yet fixed as to when the next round of talks will be between the three countries.