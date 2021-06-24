International › APA

Ethiopia conducts election in orderly, peaceful, credible manner – AU

Published on 24.06.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The African Union Election Observer Mission (AUEOM) on Wednesday released a preliminary result of observation about Ethiopia’s 6th General Election.“Despite some operational, logistical, security, political and COVID-19 related challenges, overall, the pre-election and Election Day processes were conducted in an orderly, peaceful and credible manner, ” the mission said Wednesday in a statement.

The mission said it witnessed no security problems and therefore, commends all Ethiopians for the demonstrated commitment to the democratic development of the country. ” 

It also called for opposition political parties not content with the result of the election to resort to exploiting legal and institutional mechanisms to address the issue in the interest of making the next steps of the electoral phase peaceful. 

The mission also requests the international community to strengthen democratic institutions in Ethiopia. National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), Civic Society organizations and political parties are among entities that are identified to be supported by the International Community. The same recommendation is given to the African Union. 

AUEOM also appealed for the international community to “encourage and support the Ethiopian authorities to undertake national reconciliation initiatives.”

