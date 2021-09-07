Ethiopia confirms cases of Delta COVID 19 variant

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health Tuesday confirmed cases of Delta COVID 19 variant and its spread at a much higher rate, compared to the previous months.The Health Minister, Dr. Lia Tadesse told the media that the number of new Coronavirus infections has been rapidly rising and killing many people over the past weeks.

Number of COVID 19 patients in intensive care units also surging with maximum rate, she added. According to the Minister, the new Delta Variant is affecting all age groups, and the virus is more infectious and deadly than the previous ones.

She further urged the community to adhere to precautions set to curb spread of the virus. More than 313,000 people have so far contracted COVID 19 cases as 4,700 had died from the virus in Ethiopia.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across Africa, as vaccination coverage on the continent remains low, said John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in J.

Speaking to the media a month ago, Nkengasong said 21 of Africa’s 54 countries have now reported the highly infectious COVID-19 variant, making the continent of 1.3 billion people even more vulnerable to the spread of the virus.

Africa is currently experiencing a third wave of the virus, Nkengasong had said.