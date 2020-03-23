Ethiopia confirms two more cases of coronavirus

Ethiopia has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number people affected by the COVID-19 to 11.The country’s ministry of health on Sunday said all but one are in health condition.

A 28-year old Ethiopian who came from Belgium on March 14, and another 34 year-old Ethiopian who came Dubai on March 19, have tested positive for the virus.

According to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute, both patients are in stable condition and under close medical care.

The previously confirmed nine cases are also in stable conditions, except the 85-year old Ethiopian woman, who is now on an oxygen treatment.

Meanwhile, through the “PM Abiy-Jack Ma (Alibaba) initiative to Reverse COVID19 from Africa,” the first shipment of medical equipment has arrived in Addis Ababa for distribution to different African nations.

An Ethiopian cargo plane carrying the medical equipment from the southern Chinese city Guangzhou, arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday.

The joint initiative launched by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and Jack Ma-founder of Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, targets supporting African countries in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).