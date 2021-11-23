Ethiopia conflict: Rebels free over hundreds of hardened criminals

The joint force of the rebels Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Monday freed over hundreds of hardened criminals who were detained in Ethiopia’s second largest detention center.The rebel forces did the same and released hundreds of prisoners when they took control of Dessie city about 380 kilometers north of Addis Ababa.

Had the government not transferred the majority of the prisoners one day before the forces took control of Shewa Robit town , thousands of prisoners would have been released , eyewitnesses told APA.

Fighters of the rebel forces reportedly are using the prisoners as human shields toward Debre Birhan, the last strategic town in their bid to capture the capital, Addis Ababa

Debre Birhan may also fall soon to the rebel forces as troops of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) continue to retreat town after town with little or no effort to defend the over 20 towns that are found along the over 600 kilometres route from Mekele city to Shewa Robit town.

Regional forces, including the 500,000 strong Oromia Special force, are staying out of the battle. The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) is seen purposefully abandoning its heavy military weapons to TPLF and OLF, its troops fleeing towns after towns.

Amhara forces (Fano) who are being sabotaged by Abiy Ahmed’s government are now resorting to guerrilla fighting. Earlier this week, they were able to free towns such as Majete and Wore Ilu that were invaded by OLF and TPLF last week. Fighting between Amhara Fano and TPLF are also reported in several Wollo towns that ENDF handed over to TPLF and OLF several weeks ago.