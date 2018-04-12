Ethiopia counters US’ HR resolution

The government of Ethiopia said the passing of the HR 128 by the U.S. House was untimely and inappropriate.

HR 128, is a bill that supports respect for Human rights and “inclusive governance” in Ethiopia, was approved on Wdneday in the United States Congress.

It was sponsored by Congressman Chris Smith and was introduced in the congress a little over a year ago.

“This simple resolution is counterproductive and is against the important partnership between the U.S. and Ethiopia” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia in a statement on Wednesday.

Those members of the House who cosponsored the resolution conspicuously failed to recognize the changing reality on the ground. Indeed, these members of the House merely wanted to please their constituencies, it added.

The Ethiopian government, in a bid to address public demands, has been exerting its utmost efforts to step up the protection and promotion of human rights and advance good governance as these are pillars to the democratization of the nation, the statement noted.

Ethiopia demonstrated its commitment to democracy working closely with partners to advance human rights as provided in the Constitution. The government of Ethiopia remains committed to its citizens in promoting accountability, justice, freedom, and the rule of law, it added.

The House fails to take into account the situation on the ground. H.R. 128 ignores the positive strides the country has made recently. Even if H.R.1 28 is not pending and just expiration opinion, the government of Ethiopia has been working with members of the Congress including the leadership, providing information on the implementation of substantive reforms, the Ministry said.

In the past several months the ruling party and the government of Ethiopia have been operating under new political dynamics, launching bold reforms aimed at increasing transparency and widening the country’s democratic space, it noted.

Some of these initiatives include releasing prisoners, and working on stabilizing the situation in the region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) was sworn in last week and expressed the political will of the leadership to urgently undertake the multifaceted reforms that could address the grievance and concern of society in short course of time, the statement added.