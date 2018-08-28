Ethiopia cracks down on forex black market

The government of Ethiopia on Tuesday shut down more than 100 businesses which were allegedly involved in the foreign exchange black market.Most of the affected businesses operated in the busiest commercial area around the national theatre in the capital, Addis Ababa.

The closure was carried out with assistance of members of the federal police who manage to seize tens of thousands of Birr, dollars and other currency notes in an unexpected search of pockets, safes and sales drawers in shops which were licensed to sell readymade clothes.

The government led by Abiy Ahmed had once again warned those individuals who are involved in dollar exchange in a black market and advised to use commercial banks for exchange.

Following the $1 billion assistance it secured from the government of Saudi Arabia two months ago to deal with the nation’s foreign exchange crisis, the dollar exchange rate in Ethiopia’s black market has condensed to be almost at par with commercial banks.

After the government issued the warning, one dollar with an exchange rate of more than 36 Ethiopian Birr in the black market had gone down to 28 Birr.

The exchange rate has been on the rise in the last few days before action was taken by the country’s Trade ministry.

The crackdown covered places where the foreign currency black market is common in the capital and in cities of the countryside.

“The shops are closed due to illegal trade” a notice by the ministry on the shops read.

Commercial banks all over Ethiopia have enjoyed increasing foreign currency exchange after the government’s announcement.