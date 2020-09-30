Ethiopia deadline for govt officials to declare assets

The Ethiopian Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has set a deadline for government officials to register their assets, APA learnt on Wednesday.The commission on Tuesday said those officials who haven’t declared their wealth yet were given a deadline of five days starting from last Monday and a fine of $28.

Ethiopia is the 96 least corrupt nations out of 180 countries, according to the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International.

Corruption Rank in Ethiopia averaged 109.16 from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 138 in 2007 and a record low of 59 in 2002.

The commission in a recent report said the majority of government officials have not registered their assets despite repeated calls from the commission.

Wodo Ate, Deputy Commissioner said government officials are required to get their wealth registered between September 28 and October 2, 2020, also paying a fine of $28.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, those who fail to fulfill their responsibility by the given deadline will face criminal charges of corruption.

Last year the commission said more than 130 billion Birr public funds stolen from Ethiopia are still hidden in foreign countries.

The commission’s mandate including the right to investigate and file charges against suspects of corruption were over by others following the decision of parliament.

That has called the very existence of the commission into question, the Deputy Commissioner was quoted as saying.