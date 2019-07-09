Ethiopia: Deadly ethnic skirmshes lead to 14 arrests

The Ethiopian police are detaining fourteen people allegedly involved in the deaths of eight people killed during inter-ethnic conflict in the western regional state of Benishangul-Gumuz.Eight people were killed and 11 others injured in ethnic clashes that occurred in Metekel zone Mandura district in recent weeks.

The conflict was supposed to have been ignited after unidentified suspects who are still at large, reportedly attacked the administrator of Mariam locality with a knife and seized his gun.

Some of those detained were arrested on suspicion of murder and instigating a series of recent skirmishes, said Abera Bayeta, head of the regional state’s Peace building and Security Bureau.

Police also seized several metal-tipped arrows and a gun, he added.

As a result of the joint efforts of the regional state’s security forces, the army, and the federal police, the area has been returning to normalcy, he said.

In addition to the dead and injured, the conflict also caused damages to properties, he added.

