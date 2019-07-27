Ethiopia declares $44m profit from mining sector

Ethiopia earned $44 million profit from the mining sector in the

financial year, which ended on July 7, 2019.The revenue figure declined by more than 15 percent compared with the earnings from the sector

in the previous financial or budget year, the ministry of mines and petroleum said in a statement on Friday.

It explained that the gaps in the legal frameworks, lack of integration among

the stakeholders and contraband trade have contributed to the decline in revenue

from the mining sector.

Recently, the country’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum established

the Mining Sector Stakeholders Integrative Work Coordinating Committee

with the view to increasing the country’s revenue from the mining sector.

The committee consists of members drawn from the Ministry of Mines and

Petroleum, Geological Survey of Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Mineral,

Petroleum and Bio-fuel Corporation.

In a joint press briefing, the chair of the committee Yidnekachew Teresa

said it would reinvigorate activities that could improve the sector and

increase the benefits the country can secure from the sector.

It will also work with stakeholders such as the customs, security and

other bodies to support producers and exporters to fight contraband,

which is hindering the sector, he added.

According to Yidnekachew, the committee will launch the mining sector

public mobilization programme to create public awareness in mining and

to help producers and exporters to have the necessary technological

knowledge to modernize the sector.

The chair said the committee was planning to increase profit from the sector

from $44 million to $265 million in the new financial/budget year, while over

200,0000 jobs are expected to be created this year.