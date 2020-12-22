Ethiopia denies EU withholding aid

Ethiopia has rejected reports that the European Union has suspended its budget support to the East African country amid ‘law enforcement operation ‘in Tigray region.Ethiopia has properly utilized 95 percent of the 815 Million Euro budget support it secured from the European Union for 2014-2020 budgets period, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti told local media on Tuesday.

Reports said the EU is withheld millions of Euros in budget support to Ethiopia because of the Tigray conflict.

And Brussels is withholding nearly 90 million euros ($109 million) in budget support payments before the end of this year to Ethiopia due to the conflict.

Ambassador Dina, however, admitted that the EU has put in place some preconditions regarding the law enforcement operation Ethiopia was carrying out in the northern region to disburse the remaining fund.

The precondition stipulated that international media had to follow the situation, and demanded that the region and the federal government rebuild the infrastructure affected by the operation and independent bodies investigate the situation, the ambassador said.

“But the media have mistakenly reported the precondition set by the EU as budget support cut to Ethiopia.” he noted.

According to Ambassador Dina Mufti, the EU has accepted Ethiopia’s law enforcement measures as legitimate.

The spokesperson further underscored that Ethiopia will continue to maintain rule of law in the country and reinforce diplomatic efforts to preserve its position at the regional and international level.