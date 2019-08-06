Ethiopia develops national coffee brand to international market

Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority is developing a national umbrella coffee brand to the international coffee market, an official has said.Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority Director-General Adugna Debella said the national umbrella brand, Ethiopian Coffee, will enhance the weak brand promotion strategy of the sub-brands of Yirgacheffe, Harrar, and Sidamo coffee.

According to the director-general, the Ethiopian Coffee brand will have the paramount importance for developing the coffee sector as it helps the country to decide and negotiate the price of coffee in the international market.

Intellectual Property Asset Development Director-General, Tadesse Worku said the brand promotes the limited knowledge about Ethiopia for the majority global consumer.

It also enables the nation to transform the consumption belief, value chain and competitive set of Ethiopian coffee through enhancing customer loyalty and recognition, he added.

The director-general noted that strong brand for Ethiopian coffee allows the country to charge premium and open the gate for new products.

Over 150 stakeholders attended the forum organized to create awareness and get input about the new umbrella brand, Ethiopian Coffee.