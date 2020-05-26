Ethiopia discovers enormous granite deposit

Published on 26.05.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Granite deposit weighing more than 23 million tons has been discovered in three districts of east Gojam zone, Amhara regional state central Ethiopia.The deposit was found in Baso Liben, Gozamin and Debre Elias districts, the regional state’s mines development and promotion agency disclosed on Tuesday.

Granite is a common type of felsic intrusive igneous rock that is granular and phaneritic in texture. It is used in buildings, bridges, paving, monuments, and many other exterior projects.

Ethiopia is endowed with abundant natural resources including gold, copper, potash, platinum, and natural gas lie beneath the surface of the earth.

The horn African nation however earns minimal from its mineral resource due to growing contraband trade.

Ethiopia’s mining sector is undergoing an enormous transformation with an increase in opportunities for investment. A wide variety of mineral resources are available in Ethiopia, according to recently conducted geological studies.

The country is believed to have huge potential and recent explorations have confirmed the presence of deposits of huge platinum, tantalite, soda ash and phosphate rock.

Petroleum and other metallic, industrial and chemical minerals have also been identified.