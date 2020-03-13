Ethiopia dispatches delegation to Europe to gain international support on GERD

Ethiopia on Friday dispatched the first round of high level delegation to different countries of Europe where it will brief Ethiopia’s stance on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).Ethiopia’s move to gain international support comes as the Egyptian delegation is touring across Arab countries and Europe to put pressure on Ethiopia to sign the US brokered deal on the controversial dam.

Headed by former Ethiopian President Dr, Mulatu Teshome will meet European Union (EU) top officials and Member States.

Mulatu will meet with EU President as well as leaders of France and other EU Member States to brief them on the latest development and Ethiopia’s stance about the project, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday in a statement.

The country has also planned to send a high-level delegation to the United States of America and other countries for a similar mission.

A delegation led by the country’s President Sahlework Zewde travel led to Nairobi and held discussion on GERD with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Sahleoork briefed President Kenyatta on the dam and the trilateral negotiations with Sudan and Egypt aimed at reaching an agreement on the first filling and annual operation of the GERD.