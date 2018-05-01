Ethiopia, Djibouti agree on joint port development

Ethiopia and Djibouti have reached an agreement providing landlocked Ethiopia a stake in port development in Djibouti, a senior official said on Tuesday.Similarly, the agreement would enable Djibouti to have a stake in preferred public enterprises in Ethiopia, Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister in the Government Communications Affairs Office has said.

The agreement came following Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed’s first foreign visit, which was to Djibouti last Saturday.

During his visit, Ahmed and President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti agreed to partner in port development, agriculture, road construction and other key projects, including an infrastructure development shareholder agreement.

In an interview he gave in Addis Ababa, Ahmed said the infrastructure development agreement would help Ethiopia to obtain shares in Djibouti port and a say on the payment of port fees.

The two countries have formed Joint Ministerial Committee for the implementation of the agreement, which was tasked to conclude a study regarding the agreement within a year, he added.