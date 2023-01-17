Ethiopia-Djibouti trade talks yield food price readjustments

Ethiopia and Djibouti have reached an agreement to make readjustments to the prices of agricultural produces, primarily fruits and vegetables, traded between the two countries.The deal was struck on Tuesday during the Ethio-Djibouti Joint Technical Committee meeting held in Djibouti, according to information released by the Foreign Affairs ministry in Addis Ababa.

State Minister of Trade and Regional Integration of Ethiopia, Kassahun Gofe, and Secretary General of Djibouti’s Trade and Tourism Ministry of Djibouti, Ali Daoud, co-chaired the meeting.

Both sides conferred on export items and border trade agreements over the course of two days of trade talks, which resulted in the development of a roadmap to establish partnerships for the export of key agricultural products between the two neighbours.

The meeting has come to a successful conclusion with an agreement, said the Foreign Affairs ministry.

It said the agreement includes the readjustment of prices for produce, primarily fruits, and vegetables, which has not been revised in four decades.

The latest meeting also saw significant progress on the issue of Khat quotas, as the Border Trade Agreement was tabled for further discussion.

As the volume of trade and investment between the two countries continues to grow, joint mechanisms have been established to best regulate and streamline these efforts.

“This agreement marks a significant step towards further strengthening the economic ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti,” the ministry added.

The latest meeting served as a follow-up to the sixteenth Joint Ministerial Commission talks held in Addis Ababa in October 2022.