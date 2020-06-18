Ethiopia donates toward Somalia’s Covid-19 crusade

Published on 18.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Ethiopia on Thursday donated 15 tonnes of medical equipment and medicines worth half a million dollars to help Somalia fight against COVID-19 and other diseases.Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, and State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Redwan Hussien, handed over the medical supplies in a ceremony held in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Ambassador Redwan said the donation is a testament of Ethiopia’s strong foreign policy of extending solidarity to its neighbours during good and bad times.

The two officials also held discussion with President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo on the multifaceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Ethiopia previously donated medical supplies to South Sudan to help Africa’s youngest nation in its battle against the pandemic.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health has reported 195 new COVID-19 cases out of the 4,853 samples tested on Thursday.

There are now a total of 2,953 active cases in Ethiopia, with 27 of them in severe conditions.

The total number of tests conducted so far stands at 202, 214.

Thursday’s positive cases have pushed the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country to 3,954 with the total deaths at 65.