Ethiopia: Dozens killed in protracted violence

Dozens of people were killed and several others wounded in protracted violence occurring in different cities and towns across Ethiopia, APA can report on Thursday.Tensions remain high in Addis Ababa, Adama and Dire Dawa and other cities and towns of Ethiopia as ethnic Oromo youth also known as Qeerroo continued blocking roads and attacking members of other ethnic groups and Christians.

The latest violence comes after Qeerroo leader activist Jawar Mohammed on his Facebook page claimed that security forces had advanced to his residence to arrest him.

Eyewitnesses told APA that gunshots are heard in Deberzeit and Adama cities where several people died amid clashes between Qeerroo on the one hand and residents of the cities and security forces on the other.

“The attacking force selectively attacked members of the Amhara and other ethnic groups as well as Christians by swords, sticks and stones. They demanded non-ethnic Oromo people to leave the cities and towns, the eye witnesses said.

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in the cities and towns where business have been shut down and movements of people were restricted.

The situation seems to become out of the control of the federal government due to the magnitude and wider areas where the violence occurred.

A heightened security presence, crowded conditions, and significant transportation disruptions have been observed in Addis Ababa too after the Qeerroo blocked roads using stones and wood.

Speaking to the media, residents of the capital complained over the weaknesses of the government to address unfolding security problems posed by the Qeerroo.