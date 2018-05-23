Ethiopia: €19.6m Dutch grant to fund public health

The government of the Netherlands on Wednesday extended €19.6 million in grants to Ethiopia to finance its public health infrastructure development.The grant will be used primarily for the construction of a Cardiac Care Center to be accommodated at the Black Lion Hospital in the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation, Admasu Nebebe and Dutch Ambassador Van Loosdrecht signed the grant agreement.

Speaking at the signing, Admasu said the main objective of the project is to expand access to quality public health infrastructure by establishing a sustainable and equitable cardiac center.

Ambassador Van Loosdrecht said the construction of the cardiac care center is part of the Netherlands government’s aspiration to improve Ethiopia’s health infrastructure, he said.

According to him, both countries have agreed to jointly finance the construction of the center and the Dutch government will fund its construction.

He also indicated that the Dutch government will also cover technical and consultancy services in addition to the financing support.

The center is expected to be the first in its kind in Ethiopia and will have some 94 beds and three operating fields.