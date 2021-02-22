International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia earns $1.8bn from export in seven months

Published on 22.02.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Ethiopia has earned $1.8 billion from export of different commodities during the first seven months of the current budget year of Ethiopia that started on July 8, 2020.Compared to the same period the previous year, the earnings of the country from export has increased by 15 percent. Out of the total earnings, close to $1.18 billion was generated from agricultural commodities export.

Minerals and manufacturing have also generated close to $374 million and $211.4 million, respectively, according to the report of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Ethiopia.

Meanwhile the report stated that export performance of leather products has declined compared to the previous year. To improve this, the Ministry is working to solve a shortage of inputs for tanneries and leather goods manufacturers, which includes facilitating timely access to hard currency.

The export earnings of Ethiopia for the budget year concluded July 7, 2020, has increased by 13 percent to surpassing $3 billion from the previous year. The Ministry of Trade and Industry stated that Ethiopia has secured $3.029 billion of which 77 percent is generated from agricultural commodities export.   

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top