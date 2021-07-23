International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia earns $3.6bn from export trade

Published on 23.07.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

Ethiopia has earned $3.6 billion from export of different commodities during the concluded Ethiopian fiscal year which ended July 8, 2021, according to the country’s Trade and Industry Ministry.Compared to the same period the previous year, the revenue has increased by 19.5 percent, the ministry indicated, said the ministry in a statement on Friday.

The mining sector has achieved 300 percent of the plan and $205 million was earned in the state period..

The industrial sector met 95 percent of its target helping the nation earn $94 million, while agricultural products earned the nation $541 million, said the ministry.

Export of vegetables, fruits and Khat generated revenue more than the target the ministry set for the commodities.

Other commodities such as natural gums, coffee, electronics, textiles and apparel export registered over 70 percent performances, the statement noted.

The ministry also put the achievements of oil-seeds, pulses, meat, species, and tea exports between the performance range of 60-74 percent.

Leather and leather products, as well as live animals export, performed less than 50 percent of the ministry’s target.

