Ethiopia earns over $2.1b revenue from exports of various products

Ethiopia has secured $2.1 billion in revenue from exports of various products in nine months, the country’s Ministry of Trade announced on Thursday.The revenue fell $1.56 billion short of the target set for the period, Wondimu Flate public relations head of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Trade told reporters.

The revenue earned at the first three quarters of this Ethiopian fiscal year has shown a deficient of $1.38 billion, Flate said

Contraband trade, which stands at 56.9 percent, among others was the major factor contributed to the low performance of the sector over the nine months,.

He said that export of oil seeds, tea, chat, and electricity has shown better performance, accounting for over 75 percent of the revenue earning.

On the contrary, export of chemical and construction inputs, veterinary medicine, textile, spices, gold, live animal, shoe and honey products among others performed below 50 percent.

China, Somalia, USA, Saudi Arabia and Netherlands have been the leading destination countries for Ethiopia’s export products during the reported period.