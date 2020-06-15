International › APA

Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan agree on consensual document on controversial dam

Published on 15.06.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

The on going talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the filling of the Ethiopian hydro power dam have made progress on Sunday and tasked Sudan with drafting a new consensual document on the pending issues.In a statement released in Khartoum, the Sudanese irrigation ministry which chaired the meeting said that the parties agreed on drafting an agreement on the pending issues.

“The discussions of Sunday’s meeting focused on the technical aspects of filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) under normal rainy seasons, during one dry season or prolonged periods of dry years as well as long term operation mechanism,” the statement said.

Also, they agreed to meet on Monday 15 June to discuss the new draft by the Sudanese government and evaluate the negotiation process and the next steps consequently.

The Sudanese irrigation ministry said that the participants agreed on most technical issues except for some limited details. Furthermore, the parties discussed the legal aspects of the agreement.

Earlier Egypt opposed the discussion on the filling and operation of the dam before the countries reached agreement. There were reports that Egyptian delegation was not willing to accept the agreement reached by Sudan and Ethiopia.

