Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan hold talks on controversial dam

Water Ministers of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt have met in Khartoum, Sudan on Saturday to discuss the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).Saturday’s meeting is the continuation of the meeting held in Washington, D.C. on December 9, 2019 in attendance of the United States and the World Bank as observers.

Ethiopia Egypt and Sudan are set to develop technical rules on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), define drought conditions and decide on mitigating measures to be taken if drought occurs in the upcoming meetings to be held in Sudan and Ethiopia.

At the end of the Washington meeting, the three countries set the direction for the technical meeting started in Khartoum today and the last meeting which will be held in Addis Ababa.

This is the fourth meeting of four rounds of talks being held in accordance with an agreement reached in a US-brokered meeting between the three parties in Washington in November to break the deadlock in negotiations.

The natural flow of water in the given year and water release rates from the GERD will determine measures that will be taken to mitigate drought.

In this round of meeting, the three countries are expected to agree on technical rules and guidelines in filling and operating the dam being built on river Blue Nile in Ethiopia.