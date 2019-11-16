Ethiopia: Eight detained over fake currency notes

Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and the Addis Ababa Police Commission,in a joint operation on Saturday arrested and detained eight foreigner for allegedly printing fake currency notes.They were arrested in Bole sub city, District 7 at a special place called ‘Meta Fabrika’, in Addis Ababa, according to Chief Sergeant Berihun Sileshi, a crime investigator at the commission.

He said 512 counterfeit US dollars, 455,200 original Ethiopian Birr and $1,900 were recovered from the suspects.

Moreover, several papers cut to the size of Ethiopian Birr and US dollars as well as chemicals and other materials used to allegedly print the fake currency notes were also found in the two houses they owned on rental.

Meanwhile, the Addis Ababa Bole Airport Customs Office has seized 47.4 kg of cocaine which was on transit at the airport’s passengers’ terminal.

The cocaine was apprehended in a joint operation of members of the Customs’ Intelligence and anti-contraband department and the Ethiopian National Information Intelligence Service.

Five Brazilians who were allegedly involved in smuggling the cocaine were apprehended.

The customs office said the suspects had been smuggling the drug to different countries, packed in varying size bags.

The suspects, comprised four females and one male were arrested, each smuggling varying volumes of cocaine.

The male suspect was seized carrying 21kg.