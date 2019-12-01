Ethiopia elected into UNESCO World Heritage Committee

The 22ndGeneral Assembly of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in in Paris, France elected Ethiopia as one of its committee members.The General Assembly in its session this week elected eight new members to the World Heritage Committee, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria, Oman, Thailand, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

According to reports from the official Website of UNSECO on Saturday, the current World Heritage Committee consists of Australia, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Spain, Thailand, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Uganda.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is one of the oldest UNESCO organs, is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, defines the use of the World Heritage Fund, and allocates financial assistance upon requests from state parties.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee is composed of 21 state parties that are elected by the General Assembly for a four-year term.

The General Assembly was called upon, inter alia, to replace the outgoing members of the World Heritage Committee, in conformity with Rule 13.1 of the Rules of Procedures of the General Assembly of State Parties to the World Heritage Convention concerning the presentation of candidatures for election to the World Heritage Committee.

Accordingly, Ethiopia was one of the members elected by the World Heritage Committee of the UNESCO for the next four years.

Ethiopia has previously inscribed nine sites on the World Heritage List, namely, Axum in 1980, Fasil Gebi (1979), Harer Jogol fortified historic town (2006), Konso cultural landscaper (2011), Lower Valley of Awash (1980), Lower Valley of the Omo (1980), Lalibela (1978), Semen national park (1978), and Tiya (1980).