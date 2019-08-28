Ethiopia-Eritrea road to be inaugurated September

The road that connects Ethiopia and Eritrea will be inaugurated this coming Ethiopian New Year which will begin in September 11, 2019, according to Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport.The ministry’s remark comes after all four roads connecting the two neighboring horn of Africa nations have been closed for undisclosed reasons.

The two countries ended their two-decade long hostilities last year but the roads had been used by thousands of Eritreans who fled into Ethiopia.

Eritrea will complete the huge road project and inaugurate it in the middle of next month, the ministry said in a statement.

Construction of the 90km road, which commenced a year ago, has reached 90 percent and the remaining part would be completed in the next couple of weeks, it was learned.

The newly constructed road has doubled its width from 6 meters to 12.2 meters and 25 new bridges are built.

The road, which will have paramount impact on the bilateral relationship of the two countries, is being constructed by five Eritrean contractors, including the defense forces.

The renovation and construction of the road is covered by the government of Eritrea.