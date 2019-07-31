International › APA

Ethiopia faces Lesotho in preliminary FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Published on 31.07.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Ethiopia will take on Lesotho in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the Africa zone.According to the draw, the first leg will be played on September 2 and the return leg on September 10, 2019.

The draw for Africa’s 24 lowest ranked sides was held at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

The winners over two legs will join the 26 countries into 10 groups of four for a fresh draw with the first matches next March.

Group winners then go into five two-leg playoffs with the winners qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

