Ethiopia, FBI forge counterterrorism alliance

Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have entered into an alliance to tackle terrorism in the horn of Africa region.An MoU to that effect was signed on Thursday by Demelash Gebremichael, Director General Commissioner of NISS and Charles H. Kable, Assistant Director for FBI and Director of the United States Terrorist Screening Center (TSC).

Demelash on the occasion said Ethiopia has made a significant contribution to the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa, in addition to its own national security, by successfully thwarting acts of terrorism blamed on Al-Shabaab, Al-Qaeda and IS at various times in the past.

Ethiopia is ready to work together with other countries to fight against terrorism, he said, adding, the agreement signed with the US to combat the scourge at international and regional levels in particular would make Ethiopia’s efforts more successful.

Based on the MoU, the two sides share technical information regarding terrorism, thereby reducing the vulnerability of the countries to terrorism, said Charles H. Kable.

The agreement will also help to take measures to prevent terrorist plots by Al-Shabaab, Al-Qaeda and IS in the Horn of Africa, in the capital Addis Ababa, the seat of the African Union (AU), and at the Bole International Airport, he added.

According to a statement by NISS, the technical team of the two countries has started joint operations as of Thursday August 15, 2019.