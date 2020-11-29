Ethiopia: Fighting between government,TPLF ended

Ethiopian army has captured Mekele City, the last stronghold of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) marking the end of 25-day fighting between the government and TPLF. Army Chief has said.Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defence Force Berhanu Jula Saturday in a briefing announced the end of the fighting after the national defence force captured Mekele city, capital of Tigray late Saturday.

The chief of Army congratulated all Ethiopians over the victory and the People of Tigray in particular for being liberated from the oppression of the TPLF Junta.

General Birhanu said the national army has taken full control of Mekele city as per a military plan made during the previous days without causing collateral damage to the people in the city.

According to the Chief of Staff of the Army, the TPLF Junta will be brought to justice within a short period of time as part of the final law enforcement operation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has issued a congratulatory message over completion of law enforcement operations in Tigray.

The premier expressed gratitude to the people of the Region of Tigray for their cooperation with the National Defence Forces during the law enforcement measures in all places across the region.

“I am pleased to share that we have completed and ceased the military operations in the Tigray region. “

Government’s focus now will be on rebuilding the Tigray region and providing humanitarian assistance while Federal Police apprehend the TPLF clique, the premier stressed.

The Prime Minister stated that the Federal government is now fully in control of the city of Mekelle, adding “With full command of the regional capital, this marks the completion of the Etheiopian National Defence Force’s last phase.”

Federal police will now continue their task of apprehending TPLF criminals and bringing them to justice, Abiy added.